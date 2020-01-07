‘Month of Love’ Returns to Radisson Hotel Corning this February

CORNING, NY (January 7, 2020) – For nearly 50 years, the Radisson Hotel in the heart of historic downtown Corning has been a destination for engagements, anniversaries and other romantic occasions (radisson.com/corningny).

In honor of Valentine’s Day 2020, the hotel is going above and beyond by bringing back its renowned “Month of Love” campaign.

From Saturday, February 1st until Saturday, February 29th, couples can indulge in a variety of starry-eyed offerings to spice things up, from aphrodisiac-infused desserts and elixirs to in-suite, candlelit dinners.

And for those who might want to extend the ultimate gesture of love by getting on bended-knee this February, Radisson Corning’s wedding expert is available to help curate the perfect proposal too.

“We’re giving new meaning to Valentine’s Day by celebrating love for a whole month,” says Radisson Hotel Corning General Manager Dan O’Brien. “There’s no place else in the Finger Lakes region that’ll put people in the mood for a romantic night this February more so than Radisson Hotel Corning!”

In addition to a stay in a luxuriously appointed guestroom starting at only $119, couples can add any one of the following Month of Love enhancements throughout February to enrich the romance.

Pricing for these add-ons and reservation information can be obtained by calling +1 (607) 962-5000 or emailing RHI_CORN@radisson.com.

Love Potion Elixirs : Cocktails infused with natural aphrodisiac elements, made-to-order in guestrooms on a classic cocktail cart by the resident mixologist (i.e. the “Love Doctor”). Examples include: 1 – “Love Martini,” a sweet & fruity cocktail made of Peach Schapps, tart cranberry juice, vodka and Malibu for a tropical twist; 2 – “Love Potion #9” incorporating strawberry liqueur, ice cream and Prosecco; and the 3 – “The Rose Petal Sangria.”

: Cocktails infused with natural aphrodisiac elements, made-to-order in guestrooms on a classic cocktail cart by the resident mixologist (i.e. the “Love Doctor”). Examples include: 1 – “Love Martini,” a sweet & fruity cocktail made of Peach Schapps, tart cranberry juice, vodka and Malibu for a tropical twist; 2 – “Love Potion #9” incorporating strawberry liqueur, ice cream and Prosecco; and the 3 – “The Rose Petal Sangria.” Aphrodisiac Dessert Cart : A selection of decadent, aphrodisiac-infused dessert cart options made fresh in-house and delivered to guestrooms to help intensify the night. Examples include: Chocolate Maca and ginseng truffles, S’more chocolate lava cake with marshmallow topping and chili spiced chocolate ganache, and red velvet cheesecake bites with Mexican chocolate sauce.

: A selection of decadent, aphrodisiac-infused dessert cart options made fresh in-house and delivered to guestrooms to help intensify the night. Examples include: Chocolate Maca and ginseng truffles, S’more chocolate lava cake with marshmallow topping and chili spiced chocolate ganache, and red velvet cheesecake bites with Mexican chocolate sauce. In-Suite, Candlelit Dinner : A chef-crafted, prix fixe dinner menu highlighted by aphrodisiac-laced entrees such as gourmet burgers with liver pate or fresh lobster salad along with a bottle of Dom Perignon. Dedicated wait staff, sommelier service, scattered rose petals and candles set up in the privacy of the guest’s own room will set the dreamy mood.

: A chef-crafted, prix fixe dinner menu highlighted by aphrodisiac-laced entrees such as gourmet burgers with liver pate or fresh lobster salad along with a bottle of Dom Perignon. Dedicated wait staff, sommelier service, scattered rose petals and candles set up in the privacy of the guest’s own room will set the dreamy mood. Couples Ice-Skating : Hand-made hot cocoa or hot toddies in the hotel to warm spirits before or after an exhilarating couple’s skate at the Corning Ice Rink next door.

: Hand-made hot cocoa or hot toddies in the hotel to warm spirits before or after an exhilarating couple’s skate at the Corning Ice Rink next door. Perfect Proposals : A complimentary consultation with Radisson Hotel Corning’s “Crystal City Weddings” expert Kristen Morseman on planning an unforgettable proposal.

: A complimentary consultation with Radisson Hotel Corning’s “Crystal City Weddings” expert Kristen Morseman on planning an unforgettable proposal. Breakfast in Bed : A lavish breakfast served in the intimacy of the guestroom’s bed to cap off an exceptionally romantic experience at Radisson Hotel Corning.

: A lavish breakfast served in the intimacy of the guestroom’s bed to cap off an exceptionally romantic experience at Radisson Hotel Corning. Late Check-Out: Guests can keep the romance going by staying in bed. Late check-out arrangements can be requested for 2 p.m.

Media Contact:

Jody Grimaldi

Grimaldi Public Relations

630.470.0044 / grimaldipr@gmail.comMore about Radisson Hotel Corning:

Radisson Hotel Corning was ranked as one of the nation’s three best Radisson Hotels by the 2019 U.S. News & World Report. The property is the only full-service hotel in the Finger Lakes region. For more info, visit https://www.radisson.com/corningny or call (607) 962-5000. Radisson Hotel Corning: 125 Denison Pkwy E, Corning, NY 14830.