‘Month of Love’ at Radisson Hotel Corning in the Finger Lakes Region Takes Romance to Higher Level this February

Corning, NY – The Radisson Hotel Corning in the heart of the historic Gaffer District famously goes above and beyond in the name of romance for the full month of February each year (radisson.com/corningny).

In honor of Valentine’s Day 2020, the Finger Lakes only full-service hotel is bringing back its renowned “Month of Love” campaign, which features a variety of starry-eyed offerings for couples to indulge in February 1st through February 29th — everything from aphrodisiac-infused cocktails and in-suite, candlelit dinners to a newly announced Valentine’s Dance.

To top it off, for those who might want to extend the ultimate gesture of love by getting on bended-knee this February, Radisson Hotel Corning’s wedding expert is available to help curate the perfect proposal idea too.

“We give new meaning to Valentine’s Day by celebrating love for a whole month,” says Radisson Hotel Corning General Manager Dan O’Brien. “There’s no place else in the Finger Lakes region that’ll put people in the mood for a romantic night this February more so than Radisson Hotel Corning!”

Couples are invited to stay at Radisson Hotel Corning any time throughout February (rooms start at only $119) and add-on any one of the following Month of Love enhancements to enrich the romance.

Pricing for add-ons and reservation information can be obtained only by calling +1 (607) 962-5000 or emailing RHI_CORN@radisson.com.

Love Potion Elixirs : Cocktails infused with natural aphrodisiac elements, made-to-order in guestrooms on a classic cocktail cart by the resident mixologist (i.e. the “Love Doctor”). Examples include: 1 – “Love Martini,” a sweet & fruity cocktail made of Peach Schapps, tart cranberry juice, vodka and Malibu for a tropical twist; 2 – “Love Potion #9” incorporating strawberry liqueur, ice cream and Prosecco; and the 3 – “The Rose Petal Sangria.”

: Cocktails infused with natural aphrodisiac elements, made-to-order in guestrooms on a classic cocktail cart by the resident mixologist (i.e. the “Love Doctor”). Examples include: 1 – “Love Martini,” a sweet & fruity cocktail made of Peach Schapps, tart cranberry juice, vodka and Malibu for a tropical twist; 2 – “Love Potion #9” incorporating strawberry liqueur, ice cream and Prosecco; and the 3 – “The Rose Petal Sangria.” Aphrodisiac Dessert Cart : A selection of decadent, aphrodisiac-infused dessert cart options made fresh in-house and delivered to guestrooms to help intensify the night. Examples include: Chocolate Maca and ginseng truffles, S’more chocolate lava cake with marshmallow topping and chili spiced chocolate ganache, and red velvet cheesecake bites with Mexican chocolate sauce.

: A selection of decadent, aphrodisiac-infused dessert cart options made fresh in-house and delivered to guestrooms to help intensify the night. Examples include: Chocolate Maca and ginseng truffles, S’more chocolate lava cake with marshmallow topping and chili spiced chocolate ganache, and red velvet cheesecake bites with Mexican chocolate sauce. In-Suite, Candlelit Dinner : A chef-crafted, prix fixe dinner menu highlighted by aphrodisiac-laced entrees such as gourmet burgers with liver pate or fresh lobster salad along with a bottle of Dom Perignon. Dedicated wait staff, sommelier service, scattered rose petals and candles set up in the privacy of the guest’s own room will set the dreamy mood.

: A chef-crafted, prix fixe dinner menu highlighted by aphrodisiac-laced entrees such as gourmet burgers with liver pate or fresh lobster salad along with a bottle of Dom Perignon. Dedicated wait staff, sommelier service, scattered rose petals and candles set up in the privacy of the guest’s own room will set the dreamy mood. Couples Ice-Skating : Hand-made hot cocoa or hot toddies in the hotel to warm spirits before or after an exhilarating couple’s skate at the Corning Ice Rink next door.

: Hand-made hot cocoa or hot toddies in the hotel to warm spirits before or after an exhilarating couple’s skate at the Corning Ice Rink next door. Perfect Proposals : A complimentary consultation with Radisson Hotel Corning’s “Crystal City Weddings” expert Kristen Morseman on planning an unforgettable proposal.

: A complimentary consultation with Radisson Hotel Corning’s “Crystal City Weddings” expert Kristen Morseman on planning an unforgettable proposal. Breakfast in Bed : A lavish breakfast served in the intimacy of the guestroom’s bed to cap off an exceptionally romantic experience at Radisson Hotel Corning.

: A lavish breakfast served in the intimacy of the guestroom’s bed to cap off an exceptionally romantic experience at Radisson Hotel Corning. Late Check-Out : Guests can keep the romance going by staying in bed. Late check-out arrangements can be requested for 2 p.m.

: Guests can keep the romance going by staying in bed. Late check-out arrangements can be requested for 2 p.m. (NEW) Ultimate Valentine’s Package: Overnight accommodations on February 15th, dinner for two in the hotel’s signature restaurant, Grill 1-2-5, at 6:00 pm sharp which includes: Champagne toast upon arrival followed by a 3-course, chef-crafted menu highlighted by indulgences like filet, crab cakes, spinach stuffed chicken roulade and more; admission to the Valentine’s Dance in the ballroom thereafter from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm which includes a chocolate fountain and musical entertainment; and finally turndown service with rose petals and a Valentine’s surprise awaiting the guestroom after the dance.

More about Radisson Hotel Corning:

Radisson Hotel Corning was ranked as one of the nation’s three best Radisson Hotels by the 2019 U.S. News & World Report. The property is the only full-service hotel in the Finger Lakes region. For more info, visit https://www.radisson.com/corningny or call (607) 962-5000. Radisson Hotel Corning: 125 Denison Pkwy E, Corning, NY 14830.