Monte Carlo Casino Night on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Monte Carlo Casino Night will be held on Saturday, March 21,2020, from 7:00 to 11:00 pm, at the VFW Post 1371, 207 Main Street in Owego.

VFW Post 1371 & its Auxiliary, & the Owego Hose Team will host the event. Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations.

Games will include Blackjack, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, 50/50, Joker 7, and Turkey/Ham Wheel. Food, drink and entertainment will also be provided. DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear.

Donation at the door is $8.00 and includes food & drink.

You must be 21 or over only!