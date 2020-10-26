Mom’s House Night of Hope Celebration

Owego, NY: Last year the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 donated the equivalent of $198,000 to our community through use of our facility, volunteer hours, and cash donations. This included 4,700 volunteer hours by Elks members and 1,900 additional hours by Elks family and friends at our sponsored events.

This year because of the restrictions imposed by the CoronaVirus Pandemic the Owego Elks Lodge has not been able to provide the support as we normally would. Many of the activities that we fund or provide facilities for have been cancelled. At the same time, we recognize that the continued restrictions and job losses have created a significant impact on the local food banks and we are stepping up and asking the rest of our community to join us to support our local food banks through our Fall Harvest Campaign. We will be collecting cash or food donations for Food Banks in Tioga County and will make a matching donation up to a total of $5000. Donations will be evenly distributed between the Tioga Rural Ministries, the Open Door Mission, and Catholic Charities Food Banks.