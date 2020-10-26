Mom’s House Night of Hope Celebration

From Mom’s House:
Mom’s House will be hosting its “Night of Hope” on Thursday, November 5 from 4pm-8pm. This
event will celebrate 32 years of helping low-income, single parents complete their education. We are
looking forward to this evening- highlighting our success and honoring individuals in our community who have made a difference in the lives of those Mom’s House serves. Traditions at the Glen, in Johnson City, will be the setting for this special event.
Curbside dinner pick-up and event live streamed!
Cost: $60 – Evening includes curbside pick-up dinner, wine pull, on-line silent auction, lived streamed speakers and more
This year’s event Platinum Sponsor is: K C Construction and Warner’s Gas
Silver Sponsors: DJP Financial, IBM Corporation, M&T Bank, Vestal Fire Dept. #2,
Visions FCU, Richard & Diane Avery, Dr. & Mrs. Richard Rigotti
Bronze Sponsors: Air Temp Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Broome Bituminus Product,
Feduke Ford Lincoln Mercury, Taylor Garbage Service, Inc., Dave Tierney, CPA
Associate Sponsors: Ahwaga Paint & Floor Covering, Castle Gardens Groundscapes, Endicott
Sertoma Club, Kiefer-Randall Construction & Remodeling, LLC Manny & Patti Feijoo,
Raymond Corp., Stadium International Trucks, Security Mutual Life, The Computer Man,
Tioga State Bank,
Mom’s House is a non-profit state licensed childcare that provides free childcare center for the
children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in an educational program.
For tickets please register on-line: www.momshouseny.org or call Mom’s House at: 607-644-9972.
Deadline to register is 10/28.