Mom’s House Breakfast with Santa

From: Mom’s House

Presented by BAE Systems, Mom’s House is having its annual Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, December 1 from 8-11:30am at the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Boulevard, Endwell. 

Come and enjoy a Breakfast featuring pancakes, eggs, sausage, Freihofer pastries, Mister Koffee, hot chocolate and orange juice.

Take out is available.  Pictures with Santa will be available for $3.  There will also be live music, Christmas bake sale and gifts.

Cost for the breakfast is: $7.50 for adults; $5 for ages 5-12, and FREE for children under 5.  Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Mom’s House is a non-profit, licensed child care center for the children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in school full-time.  

If you have any questions, please contact Mom’s House at 644-9972.

Supporting Sponsors: Endicott Sertoma, Thrivent Financial

Contributing Sponsors: D&P Payroll, Empower FCU, Silvestri & comfort Family Dentistry, State Farm – Chris Palmer

