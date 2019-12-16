Mobile Food Pantry food distribution

FROM: Apalachin Lions

Low to moderate income individuals and families are invited to Participate in a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution sponsored by the Apalachin Lions  in partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The distribution will be held on January29, 2020 from Noon at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn.

Avenue, Apalachin, NY. Please bring your own bags or boxes.

Call Food Bank of the Southern Tier 607-796-6061 with any questions.

 In addition to The Mobile Food Pantry, The Owego Apalachin Family Reading Partnership will be distributing free Children’s books

