Missing Cortland Resident Found Thanks to the Project Lifesaver Program

On August 5th, 2020 at about 6:30 P.M. the City of Cortland Police Department investigated a reported missing vulnerable adult involving an eighty one year old male.

The missing adult was reported to be last seen around 5:45 PM in the area of the Imperial Motel on Port Watson Street walking towards Church Street.

It was discovered that the missing adult participates in the Project Lifesaver program at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and a request was made for the Sheriff’s Office assistance.

An Officer from the Sheriff’s Office, who is trained in the Project Lifesaver program responded and was able to successfully track and locate the vulnerable adult within a very short period of time.

The missing adult was found walking north on Homer Avenue near fairgrounds drive where he was turned over to a family member.

Project Lifesaver is a non-profit organization that provides first responders with equipment necessary to quickly locate individuals who are prone to wandering.

For more information on Project Lifesaver, please visit www.projectlifesaver.org, contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at 607-758-5599 or Office of the Ageing at 607-753-5060.