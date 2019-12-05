Mirabito’s Free Gas for a Year winner

From: Mirabito

On Thursday, December 5, Pat Nelson will receive fifty-two Mirabito gift cards valued at $60 each at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Brewerton, NY. The total value of the prize is $3,120.

Her name was randomly drawn in Mirabito’s annual “Gas for a Year” contest.

Ms. Nelson lives in Hastings, NY.

The Mirabito sticker that resulted in her win was “spotted” on her car at our Parish, NY location on June 19th by District Manager John Kennedy.

That “spot” earned her a $25 Mirabito gift card on the “spot” and an automatic entry into the “Gas for a Year” contest.

On November 4, Mirabito team members Kevin Quinton and Jessica Starr left a message for Pat with the great news.

According to Pat, “I walked around my house for two days before I called them back, wondering if it was real—I just couldn’t believe it!”

Pat selected the December 5 date to receive the grand prize because she wanted her grandson to attend with her.

He returns from Florida on December 4th.

Pat is the sixth winner of the “Free Gas for a Year” contest, which typically runs from June through October of each year.

Entering is simple: just place a Mirabito’s “M” logo sticker on your vehicle—found at any Mirabito convenience store—and get spotted by an employee. Full contest details are located here: https://www.mirabito.com/item/mirabito-sticker-program/

The Mirabito Family of Companies operates in eight states with multiple divisions including, Natural Gas and Electric, Home Energy Products and Services, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, and Mirabito Truck Repair.

Mirabito corporate offices are located in The MetroCenter, Binghamton, NY. For more information, visit www.mirabito.com.