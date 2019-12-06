Mirabito to host 11th annual holiday gathering

From Mirabito:

On Sunday, December 8th from 9AM-12PM, Mirabito Energy Products will host its 11th annual Holiday Gathering at the Metro Center in downtown Binghamton.

This family-fun event will kick off the holiday season with music, games, crafts, and plenty of food.

The event is free and open to the public, though in the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support CHOW of Binghamton.

Santa will be on hand for photos, along with The Snow Queen and Her Sister, who will perform hits like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Also in the spirit of giving, a representation of the charitable donations that Mirabito Energy Products has given throughout the month will be on display at the gathering—more than $100,000 to local charities doing important work in the lives of families and communities that Mirabito serves, the culmination of the 29th annual Mirabito Golf Classic, a charity golf tournament sponsored by Mirabito and supported by its partners and business vendors.

“Growing up, at every stage of our lives, it was instilled in us to work hard, be good to people, and always, always give back. Our ability to give back to incredible organizations doing such important work in the lives of children and families motivates us to work hard every day.”—Joe Mirabito, Chairman and CEO

Over the past month, the following organizations received donations:

Cystic Fibrosis, Central New York Chapter. $15,000.

Due to the generosity of Cystic Fibrosis families nationally, Mirabito Energy Product’s donation will be matched for a total of $30,000.

“This donation will allow the CF Foundation to continue its transformative work in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis while supporting people with the disease, allowing them to live their best lives.

It will help local families get the highest quality, specialized care right here in our community.

We are so grateful for Mirabito’s continued generosity and incredible support, as it truly makes a difference in the lives of people with CF.”–Amy Spranger, Executive Director.