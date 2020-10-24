Mirabito to give a gift to The Salvation Army for every gift card sold

BINGHAMTON, NY – Throughout the month of November, Mirabito will partner with the Salvation Army for the “GIVE A GIFT, GIVE BACK” campaign. Throughout the month of November, for each in-store gift card purchased, one dollar will be donated to The Salvation Army. In addition, on November 12th and 19th, designated as “Thankful Thursdays,” Mirabito employees will be ringing a bell outside one of their Convenience Stores in support of the Red Kettle fundraising initiative.

The Salvation Army exists to “meet human need, wherever, whenever and however we can.” With over 15 established programs including local food pantries and veteran services, they work to provide immediate relief and long-term growth in areas that need it most.

“This year has presented many challenges for many people in our communities,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Energy Products. “The Salvation Army is working hard every day, without judgement or discrimination, to fulfill the needs of others as they arise and that is truly admirable work. We are honored to partner with them and support their mission.”

Customers are able to purchase Mirabito gift cards at its Convenience Store locations. The gift cards can be kept to use on future purchases or given as gifts knowing that, as a result, a donation will be made to help The Salvation Army.

Captain Joseph Hansen of The Salvation Army stated, “We are proud to have community partners such as Mirabito join us in mission to the community. We are truly grateful for Mirabito’s contributions.”

Family-owned and operated, the Mirabito Family of Companies operates in nine states with multiple divisions including Natural Gas and Electric, Home Energy Products and Services, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, and Mirabito Truck Repair. For more information, visit www.mirabito.com.