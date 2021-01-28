Mirabito supports heart and brain health through American Heart Association’s Life Is Why campaign

From Mirabito:

Binghamton, NY, — Mirabito Energy Products and Mirabito Convenience Stores is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. This February, during American Heart Month, Mirabito and other companies across the country are participating in the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, Life Is Why™.

“Now, more than ever, the health and well-being of our loved ones is on everyone’s minds,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO. “We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association to help them educate the community and fund important research to, ultimately, reduce the number of heart disease related deaths in America.”

During the month of February, Mirabito will provide customers and communities with the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association by rounding up their purchase at participating Mirabito Convenience Stores. Community members can also increase Mirabito’s donation by posting pictures of the co-branded Mirabito/American Heart Association trucks to the Facebook page: @MirabitoEnergy.

“The lifesaving work of the American Heart Association wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and companies like Mirabito. We’re proud to work together to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.” Dan Spence, 2021 Southern Tier Heart Challenge Chairman, Visions Federal Credit Union.

Donations through Life is Why’s participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to:

· Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

· Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

· Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhy.