Mirabito Donates $50,000 to Cure Rare Disease

From Mirabito Energy Products & Mirabito Convenience Stores:

BINGHAMTON, NY —Mirabito Energy Products & Mirabito Convenience Stores is proud to donate $50,000 to Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a Boston-based non-profit organization committed to the development of precision medicine therapeutics that combat select rare diseases impacting millions of people nationwide.

Each June, Mirabito holds the “Mirabito Golf Classic” in Syracuse, NY. The premier event typically hosts over 300 golfers and business partners over the course of 2-days. This year, due to COVID-19, the 30th Anniversary event was cancelled. However, through the generosity of its vendor partners, customers and employees, Mirabito was still able to raise money in support of CRD as they enter the home stretch of a groundbreaking year.

CRD has assembled leading researchers and clinicians nationwide to develop precision medicine therapeutics for rare, genetic, and fatal diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), one of 8 designated rare diseases that the non-profit is focusing on today. The organization and its multidisciplinary approach to developing customized treatments has been inspired by the personal experience of Founder & President, Rich Horgan. Horgan is a 27-year old Cornell and Harvard MBA graduate—an emerging entrepreneur with a passion to drive tangible transformation in the healthcare space. His family, including his brother Terry, has been impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy for three generations.

“It has been a privilege to partner with CRD over the years and to get to know the Horgan Family. Their commitment to finding cures for each individual and outside-the-box thinking to get results is truly amazing,” said CEO, Joe Mirabito, Mirabito Energy Products. “We believe in their mission and the strategy they are using to make a difference for the millions of people affected by these diseases. We are excited to see what the future holds!”

“We are grateful for Mirabito’s tremendous support as a business that’s not only making a difference in their local community, but for every family touched by a rare disease,” remarked Rich Horgan, Founder & President of Cure Rare Disease. “I founded CRD in response to the lack of treatment options and hope for all those impacted by rare diseases, like my brother Terry, who continues to battle Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We are working to rapidly develop groundbreaking, tailormade therapeutics in collaboration with the nation’s top researchers, partners, and our donors. Time is of the essence, and Mirabito’s generosity is bringing us one big step closer to a cure.”

Family-owned and operated since 1927, the Mirabito Family of Companies operates in nine states with multiple divisions including Natural Gas and Electric, Home Energy Products and Services, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, and Mirabito Truck Repair. For more information, visit www.mirabito.com.

Cure Rare Disease (CRD) is a Boston-based nonprofit biotechnology company founded by Rich Horgan, Blavatnik Life Science Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Business School who has witnessed three generations of his family affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal, neuromuscular disease. As anyone who is touched by a fatal, rare disease knows, time is of the essence. To overcome the obstacles inherent in the existing model of drug development, CRD has taken a new approach, forming an unprecedented collaboration with leading researchers and institutions nationwide in genetics, genomics, bioinformatics and biotechnology. Horgan and team are pioneering the development of a new platform for customized therapeutic treatments that can be applied to a range of rare, genetic diseases, and aim to inspire hope for a cure. Learn more at www.cureraredisease.org.