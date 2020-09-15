Minority-Owned Small Business Federal & NY State Certification Webinar: September 30, 2020 10:00 AM

From Greater Binghamton SCORE:

SCORE Syracuse, SCORE Northeast NY, SCORE Greater Binghamton, and SCORE Auburn present a webinar on SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program and New York State’s Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification.

Join Us for this valuable online Webinar featuring:

Stephen Barr, Small Business Administration

Kaitlyn Covert, NY Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development

Presenters will give you insight into steps to be taken to qualify for the various programs and how they can assist you to reach these valuable contracts in your area.

Wednesday September 30, 2020 10:00 AM to Noon

