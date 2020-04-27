Milk Giveaway at Chenango Forks Schools 8,600 Half-Gallons to be Distributed Tuesday

From the Chenango Forks Central Schools:

The Chenango Forks Central School District will be giving away 8,700 half-gallons of milk

that is being donated next week by the Dairy Farmers of America.



Anyone interested in getting free milk can come to the district from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday,

April 28. People should enter at the Chenango Forks Elementary School parking lot, where they will be directed to the drive-through distribution service.



You do not need to be a district resident to take advantage of this opportunity. Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative representing more

than 13,000 dairy farmers across the United States.



DATE & TIME: Tuesday, April 28

4 to 8 p.m.



LOCATION: Chenango Forks Elementary School

6 Patch Road, Binghamton