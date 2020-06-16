Milk Drive-Thru Scheduled for Otsego County Thursday

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the American Dairy Association North East:

WHAT: Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

WHO: American Dairy Association North East is working with milk processor Dairy Farmers of America, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District and local community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk through a local drive-thru event.

WHERE/WHEN:

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District (693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville, NY 13776) on Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.

HOW: To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Each car will receive a limit of two gallons of milk.

WHY: Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Missed meals can lead to fatigue, reduced immune response, and long-term medical issues.

On behalf of dairy farmers, ADANE plans to help distribute over 200,000 gallons of milk during June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News