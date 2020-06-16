Milk Drive-Thru Scheduled for Otsego County Thursday

From the American Dairy Association North East:

WHAT: Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

WHO: American Dairy Association North East is working with milk processor Dairy Farmers of America, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District and local community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk through a local drive-thru event.

WHERE/WHEN:

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District (693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville, NY 13776) on Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.

HOW: To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Each car will receive a limit of two gallons of milk.

WHY: Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Missed meals can lead to fatigue, reduced immune response, and long-term medical issues.

On behalf of dairy farmers, ADANE plans to help distribute over 200,000 gallons of milk during June.