Milk Drive-Thru Event Returns to Tioga County Fairgrounds Next Week with Another 4,000 Gallons of Milk to Give Away

From the American Dairy Association North East:

WHAT: Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

WHO: American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk through a local drive-thru event. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.

WHERE/WHEN: Tioga County Fairgrounds (1 W. Main St., Owego, N.Y., 13827) on

Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 10 a.m.

HOW: To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

WHY: Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Missed meals can lead to fatigue, reduced immune response, and long-term medical issues.

On behalf of dairy farmers, ADANE plans to help distribute over 200,000 gallons of milk during June.