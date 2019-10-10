MHAST Fundamental Follies to preform October 25

From the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier:

Binghamton, NY. The Self Help Independence Project’s (SHIP) Fundamental Follies Theatre Company at the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier will present a musical performance of “Rock ‘N Roll Heaven” on October 25 at the Know Theatre, 74 Carroll St., Binghamton.

Admission is free, however, donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. There will be two performances starting at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

More about the show: This short play features interpretations of songs by Janis Joplin, Karen Carpenter, Bad Company, and Warren Zevon, as well as original music by local, talented musicians including Paul Tauterouff of the band The Blah Blah Blahs.

According to Follies Director, Ray Feleppa, “This year’s play takes a serious look at the rise in opium-related deaths, and attempts to educate the community on life-saving skills.”

MHAST’s SHIP (Self Help Independent Program) offers training in public speaking to individuals interested in presenting their personal story to the public for mental health awareness and advocacy.

The Follies’ mission is to educate our community on topics related to mental health and addiction utilizing theatre, song, and poetry.