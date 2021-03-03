Mercy House of The Southern Tier Commemorates 5th Anniversary

From the Mercy House of the Southern Tier:

On March 8, 2021, Mercy House of the Southern Tier will enter its 5th Anniversary year.

Mercy House provides a comfortable, home-like environment and end of life care for people with a terminal illness. Since opening on March 8, 2016, Mercy House in Endicott has cared for 578 residents and their families.

On March 7, 2021, an anniversary mass celebrating five years in the community will take place at the Church of the Holy Family.

“Over the past five years, it has been a journey of love for the 578 residents and their families. We are blessed to have our caring staff, volunteers, board of directors, and benefactors supporting our ministry. We are grateful to our community for their overwhelming support,” said Linda Cerra, Executive Director.

“As we celebrate five years of caring for the terminally ill, we are thankful for all who support our mission. We would not be able to care for those in need without the true partnership we have with our community,” said Father Clarence Rumble, Founder of Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

Mercy House will mark another milestone this year with the Phase 2 planned expansion of the kitchen with a $120,000 capital grant from the Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation. The grant will cover the entire cost of the renovation. Staff and volunteers serve three meals a day, seven days a week, to residents and families.

In addition, the Hoyt Foundation provided a $20,000 grant to begin a Music Therapy program, hiring local, professional musicians to engage with residents.

Mercy House has added an Admissions Navigator to the staff thanks to a targeted grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. The RN in this position will work in the community meeting with palliative teams at hospitals, and prospective residents in order to raise awareness of Mercy House as a community care shelter for the terminally ill.