From the Village of Johnson City:

Tom Nedlik Commander of the Frank A. Johnson American Legion post 758 has informed the Village of Johnson City that they have decided to cancel the Memorial Day parade and all cemetery ceremonies normally planned for the day. He plans to reschedule all events for November and have a combined



Memorial/Veterans Day in November. They will still be placing 4000 flags on the graves of our veterans. Thank You to Tom and all our veterans Past, Present and Future.