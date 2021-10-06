Meet and Greet the County Clerks at SUNY Broome

From SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome will host a meet and greet with the candidates for County Clerk on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in room 201 of the Decker Building.

A brief presentation will be offered discussing the role of the County Clerk – focusing on the responsibilities of the position. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Audience members will have the chance to ask the candidates questions about issues of interest.

The event is free, open to the public, and media are invited to attend.

Sponsored by SUNY Broome’s Civic Engagement Center, the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties, and WSKG.