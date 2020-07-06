Meals on Wheels Volunteers Needed in the Binghamton, Harpursville and Whitney Point Areas

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Do you have time to spare this summer? What better way to use your time than

volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels!



Volunteers are needed in the Binghamton, Harpursville and Whitney Point

areas. You can choose a day (or days) to deliver meals between 11:00 am and 1:00

pm, Monday through Friday.



Help members of your community stay healthy and independent! Contact the

Binghamton Meals on Wheels office today to volunteer as a driver or friendly

visitor: (607)778-6206.



What: “Meals on Wheels Volunteers Needed”

When: Immediately

Where: Binghamton, Harpursville and Whitney Point areas

Who: People age 18 and older