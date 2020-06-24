Meals on Wheels of Western Broome receives Spectrum grant of $5,000

From Spectrum:

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Spectrum today announced a donation of $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, Inc. as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The donation will enable the organization to serve an additional 10 seniors at least one hot meat per day, for 21 weeks, at no charge, ensuring more seniors are receiving the nutrition they need.

“This being our 50th year in operation, there is no better way to celebrate than feeding even more seniors in our community, especially those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 isolation,” said Jackie Pangilinan, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, Inc. “Seniors need our help now more than ever and Spectrum’s generous award is instrumental to us fulfilling that need!”

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Noel Dempsey, Area Vice President for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Introduced in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.