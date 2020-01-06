McFarland Johnson Names James Festa Chief Executive Officer and Chad Nixon President and Chairman of the Board

(Binghamton, NY, January 2, 2020) – McFarland Johnson, Inc. (MJ) has named James M. Festa, P.E. as Chief Executive Officer, and Chad G. Nixon, as President and Chairman of the Board.

Both bring a diverse range of business, engineering and finance experience to these roles.

Festa and Nixon have worked closely for nearly 20 years at McFarland Johnson in various positions.

Both have respectively served as leaders of MJ’s Operations and Business Development functions for the last decade.

Festa has served as MJ’s Chief Operating Officer since 2008, focusing on internal operations and office management at the firm.

Nixon has served as the Business Development Officer, successfully expanding MJ’s geographic reach and leading the firm’s innovation initiative on the national level.

“This is an exciting time for MJ’s employee owners” said Ruthanne Bulman, Director of Human Resources, “with Jim’s strong command of our business and operations, his focus will remain internal, delivering value to our employee owners. Chad’s strengths and energy lend him to focus mostly externally, forging strong client relationships while developing and leading MJ’s strategic growth and innovation initiative.” Jim and Chad both expressed their sense of responsibility in moving into these roles. Jim stated that “We have developed a strong culture and business ethic that are vital to our employee owners. We will ensure that this continues well into the future” and Chad noted that “MJ is an established firm of industry experts and thought leaders that are poised for strong growth over the coming years both regionally and nationally.”

About McFarland Johnson

McFarland Johnson is a 100% employee-owned multidisciplinary planning, design, and construction services firm.

Founded in Binghamton, NY in 1946 by William McFarland and later joined by John Johnson, both Professional Engineers, the firm continues to be dedicated to its tradition of providing exceptional client service and innovative solutions.

Over the past 70+ years, MJ has grown their services and expanded geographically throughout the Mid-Atlantic, New England and the Southeast with 15+ offices serving a wide variety of clients both public and private.