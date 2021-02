From the NYS Legislature:

Sen. Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), Sen. Fred Akshar (R,C,I,Rfm) and Assemblymembers Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning), Christopher S. Friend (R,C,I-Big Flatts), Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia) and Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) issued a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging the state to adopt newly-recommended distancing guidelines for performing arts education participants from 12x12 feet apart to 6x6 feet apart, and 9x6 feet for trombonists. Adopting this new distancing guideline would allow for more students to participate in the performing arts.