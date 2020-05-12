Mayor David To End Curfew, Blue Bag Suspension, Other Temporary COVID-19 Measures On May 16

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday announced that several City measures created in response to COVID-19 will end May 16, including a nightly curfew and suspension of the City’s blue bag refuse collection requirements.

“As the Southern Tier prepares to begin reopening its economy Friday, the City will sunset several local COVID-19 measures as we transition to the next phase of recovery under Governor Cuomo’s orders and start getting residents back to work,” said Mayor David. “The City is balancing the need to provide as much immediate relief to residents as possible with the underlying obligation to deliver fiscally responsible budgets to City taxpayers in the long term.”

The following local measures will expire May 16:

· Curfew requiring residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential travel

· Suspension of the City’s blue bag requirement for refuse collection

· Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violations in non-emergency / public safety situations

“The eight-week suspension of the City’s blue bag and parking fees alone resulted in an estimated $200,000 in direct financial relief to residents, many of whom have been out of work since COVID-19 shutdowns began,” said Mayor David. “Like cities around the country, Binghamton is navigating a serious revenue shortfall due to the pandemic and uncertainty as it relates to state and federal aid. As our region slowly reopens, we must also take steps to increase our revenues.”

While the nightly curfew is ending, the Binghamton Police Department will continue to enforce social distancing protocols and conduct compliance checks under Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring bars and restaurants to cease on-premise service of food and alcoholic beverages to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

City Hall administrative offices remain closed to the public, as do the First Ward Senior Center and the Lee Barta Community Center.

On March 16, Mayor David declared a local state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and subsequently announced a series of public safety measures and policies providing relief to residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic. While specific policies are expiring, the general local state of emergency remains in effect.