Mayor David Statement On Rumble Ponies Keeping Double-A Affiliation

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday released the following statement:

“Yesterday’s news that Minor League Baseball is staying in Binghamton could not have come at a better time. It’s huge win for Binghamton and the Southern Tier, and was truly a “team” effort in every sense of that word. As I reflect on the announcement, I want to recognize the team that successfully worked for close to a year to save baseball in Binghamton for future generations.

“My sincere thanks go to Senator Chuck Schumer. When news broke that Binghamton could lose its minor league team, Senator Schumer marshaled an all-hands meeting with local, state and federal officials to find solutions. He was able to bring New York Mets ownership and MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem to Binghamton for an in-person meeting at the stadium. Since that meeting, Senator Schumer and his staff have made keeping baseball in Binghamton a top priority. His influence and access cannot be overstated. He always had Binghamton in mind and worked tirelessly for local baseball fans and the City of Binghamton.

“A thank you to Rep. Anthony Brindisi, who worked the phones on behalf of Binghamton baseball fans and joined in our bipartisan effort. His influence also reached top decision makers and he spent a great deal of time and effort on behalf of our region.

“Whenever Binghamton is in need, Senator Fred Akshar is there and delivers time and time again. When it came time to make critical investments in NYSEG Stadium, Senator Akshar twice delivered millions of dollars to Binghamton. Those investments — combined with investments made by the City of Binghamton and Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes — gave our delegation a great working scenario to make a deal. Without those multi-million dollar investments, there’s not a doubt in my mind the New York Mets would have chosen a better facility for it’s minor league affiliate.

“I cannot say enough about Binghamton Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes. From his first day of ownership, John had a vision for the team and demonstrated a deep commitment to the City and our baseball fans. He was the driving force behind those critical stadium investments, which resulted in much needed upgrades and a new fan and family friendly facility. Many communities across New York and the nation are now finding out they’ve lost their major league affiliations and regretting not updating their own stadiums and failing to make investments.

“Once again, I thank New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for valuing this community’s long history of support for Mets baseball.

Finally, I thank the generations of fans who’ve supported Minor League Baseball in Binghamton. Part of our job is to keep the great amenities and attractions we have in an ever-changing economic landscape. We’ve done everything we can to save baseball and upgrade the stadium. Now, it’s up to the fans to show up and support the team. The New York Mets supported Binghamton because Binghamton fans continue to support their organization. It’s important we keep the momentum going strong in the 2021 season and beyond!”