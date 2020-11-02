Mayor David Statement On Passage of 2021 Budget

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Thursday released the following statement:
“Tonight, City Council passed Binghamton’s 2021 budget in a bipartisan fashion. It’s a plan that maintains our commitments to public safety, infrastructure, and so many essential services while holding the line on property taxes to protect hardworking homeowners and small businesses. As municipalities find themselves in compromised positions, Binghamton is faring better — not only because of the decisions we made in response to the pandemic, but because of years of proactive decisions when the economy was strong. I thank City Council for their bipartisan support of this budget. It’s a road map for not just delivering essential government services but also tackling the tough challenges residents expect us to take on.”