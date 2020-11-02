Mayor David Statement On Passage of 2021 Budget

Interested in learning how to incorporate composting into you market garden or small farm operation? Join Joshua Enderle, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Recycling and Composting Educator, and Nichole Anderson, Catskill Cattle Farm, as we cover market garden, manure, carcass, and winter composting. This workshop will help you get started, improve your game plan if you are already composting, answer any questions you may have and provide you with many useful resources. This workshop will take place via Zoom on Thursday November 19th from 6-7:30pm. There is no cost for veterans to attend this workshop, $10 for the general public. Registration is required. Click here to register. Questions can be directed to Nichole Anderson at nla35@cornell.edu.