Mayor David Statement On Illegal Fireworks

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday released the following statement:

“Since Memorial Day, the Binghamton Police Department has received roughly six times the number of fireworks complaints compared to the same period in 2019. We had 45 calls last weekend alone. Other upstate cities, including Syracuse and Albany, are seeing a similar spike in complaints.

“Illegal fireworks are more than a neighborhood nuisance and a drain on police resources — they can cause fires and are dangerous if handled by children or with children nearby.

“I’m asking Binghamton residents to be good neighbors and stop setting off illegal fireworks. I’m also directing the Binghamton Police Department’s Community Response Team (CRT) to crack down on illegal fireworks now through the July 4th weekend.”