Mayor David Statement On Election Day Safety

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday released the following statement:

“On Election Day, City of Binghamton voters will be making their voices heard. Many have voted early, and we expect high turnout Tuesday.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring citizens have the right to safely perform our most sacred civic duty. I have directed Binghamton Police to ramp up patrol efforts on Election Day and have a special detail monitoring lines and traffic at Binghamton’s two dozen polling locations.

“Obstruction of voting operations or voter intimidation will not be tolerated. We have also added extra patrols that will circulate when polls close and into the late evening hours, supported by BPD’s Community Response Team (CRT).

“While voting, residents must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“City officials are working together with the Broome County Board of Elections to ensure a safe and smooth Election Day for all participants. Voters experiencing any issues at the polls can contact the Board of Elections at (607) 778-2172.”