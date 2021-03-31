Mayor David Statement On Bipartisan Passage Of Police Reform And Reinvention Collaborative Plan

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday released the following statement:

“Tonight’s bipartisan approval, 5-2, by City Council of the 2021 Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan is a continuation of efforts over many years to build trust between the community and law enforcement, foster cooperation and improve public safety for every Binghamton resident.

“I thank the work of Collaborative’s Steering Committee and members of the public who participated in this process to identify ways the Binghamton Police Department can better serve our diverse community. Many hours were spent learning and deliberating.

“Binghamton’s is the most comprehensive and robust plan that’s been approved locally, with recommendations for substantive improvements to the Police Department that will create lasting, positive change.

“I will immediately submit this plan, and associated City Council resolution, to New York State in fulfillment of the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order.”