Mayor David Statement On 11 p.m. Curfew Extension For Restaurants & Taverns

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday released the following statement:

“The State’s decision last week to extend the 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments is unfortunate and unnecessary.

“With curfew restrictions lifted on casinos, movie theaters and bowling alleys, it’s only fair that restaurants and taverns are treated the same way. Binghamton’s local establishments have worked hard to protect their customers and meet all Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

“With vaccination numbers improving and more establishments taking advantage of outdoor seating this spring, the State should provide whatever support it can for our small businesses that have been severely impacted this last year.

“It’s time the State lifts the curfew for restaurants and taverns.”