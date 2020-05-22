Mayor David Reminds Residents To Continue COVID-19 Safety Practices Over Memorial Day Weekend

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Friday reminded residents that COVID-19 safety measures, including limits on gatherings and social distancing requirements in City parks and public spaces, remain in place ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“With warm weather in the forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend, I know many residents are eager to take part in cherished start-of-summer traditions,” said Mayor David. “While I encourage residents to enjoy the long weekend — and especially take time to reflect on the sacrifices of U.S. service members and the meaning of Memorial Day — it must be done in a responsible manner. Limits on social gatherings remain in effect, and the Binghamton Police Department and Park Rangers will continue to enforce state directives in parks and public spaces aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”