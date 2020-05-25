Mayor David Recognizes National Public Works Week

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Saturday issued the following statement in recognition of National Public Works Week:



“In Binghamton and across the country, public works employees are the engines that keep our cities running. From upgrading our roads and bridges to fixing broken streetlights to making sure our water infrastructure is safe, public works professionals are vital to the well-being of the community. I sincerely appreciate the hard work of the men and women in the City’s public works departments.



“In Binghamton, our public works employees are responsible for paving, plowing, cleaning and repairing 151 centerline miles of roads. Each year, they dispose of more than 10,000 tons of refuse, care for a fleet of more than 300 vehicles and make sure residents have constant access to safe drinking water.



“As mayor, I’m proud to take an aggressive approach to public works investments and infrastructure upgrades. These investments improve quality of life in our neighborhoods, attract and retain businesses, and save taxpayer dollars down the road. All of this would be impossible without our public works employees.



“This year, Public Works Week takes on special meaning as we recognize the employees who continued to come to work each day during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their hard work and dedication, Binghamton continues to be an infrastructure leader in the Southern Tier.”



This year marks the 60th anniversary of National Public Works Week, sponsored by the American Public Works Association, May 17 to 23. For more information, visit http://www.npww.apwa.net​.