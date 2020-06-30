Mayor David Outlines 2020 Summer Programming Changes Due To COVID-19

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday outlined changes to the City’s 2020 summer programming due to COVID-19, including the opening of three City pools at reduced capacity on July 4. The City will waive pool admission fees for the summer.

“Thousands of residents depend on City parks for recreation during the summer months, including countless children and teenagers who rely on our playgrounds, fields, courts and pools to exercise, socialize and play,” said Mayor David. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is affecting park operations across the country, and Binghamton is no different. The City remains committed to providing as much access to park amenities as possible while also maintaining resident safety as the top priority. I applaud the Parks & Recreation Department for their hard work on a plan that keeps most park amenities open and safe.”

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the City will not offer its five-week Summer Fun program in parks this year. In its place, the Parks & Recreation Department has launched a free “Online Recreation Center” with virtual activities, arts and crafts, games and exercises for children. The web page also includes virtual programming for teens, adults and seniors.

The City’s three large pools will operate at 50 percent capacity:

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park pool — 120 swimmers

Southside Park pool — 91 swimmers

Recreation Park pool — 102 swimmers

City pools will have new rules in place to ensure compliance with New York State guidelines. Pool decks and locker rooms will be closed, and any visitors inside the fenced pool area must be in the water. Children under the age of 7 must be accompanied in the pool by an adult. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each pool will have two monitors to help enforce the new guidelines.

The spray pad at Columbus Park will also open daily, starting July 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The City’s small pools — at MacArthur Park and Fairview Park — will not open this summer.

Youth sports that were canceled in the spring due to COVID-19 will be offered in varying capacities this summer, including weeklong camps for T-ball and 8U softball/baseball. For older age groups, the City will host leagues if enough participants sign up or offer a week-long camp.

Youth sports are free for City residents.

To sign up for youth sports or for more information about pools, call the Parks & Recreation Department at (607) 772-7017.