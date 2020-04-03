Mayor David Issues Statement On 11th Anniversary Of American Civic Association Tragedy

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, NY — Mayor Richard C. David on Friday issued the following statement on the 11th anniversary of the American Civic Association mass shooting:

“Today, our community pauses to reflect on the unimaginable tragedy that took 13 people from us in a senseless act of violence 11 years ago at the American Civic Association. We have never forgotten that day or the lives lost, and we never will. Their legacies live on as mothers, fathers, grandparents, husbands, wives, friends and neighbors.

“Regardless of all that is unfolding in the world around us, it’s important we still take time today to reflect on the lives lost 11 years ago. In the past, we have been able to come together as a community to do so. Today, a difficult day is made even harder by the fact that we can’t gather to mourn and remember together. However, our community is still together in spirit.

“As we honor those who died that day​, we also reflect on the immeasurable strength of their families, the bravery of our first responders and the selfless actions of a community that came together to help in the aftermath of a crisis. We’re reminded that even in the most difficult times, there is hope, and there is nothing our community can’t get through together.”

On April 3, 2009, a gunman entered the American Civic Association on Front Street and killed 13 people in one of the country’s deadliest mass shootings.

In past years, Mayor David has joined the families of the victims, community members and American Civic Association staff for a memorial on the anniversary. Bans on gatherings put in place in response to COVID-19 have prevented a public event this year.