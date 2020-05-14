Mayor David Invites Students To Share Artwork Thanking Local COVID-19 Heroes

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday invited local students to submit artwork thanking healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. The City plans to display the children’s artwork in the second-floor art gallery at City Hall when the building reopens to the public.

“Our community is full of heroes who have stepped up to keep all of us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor David. “As our schools and families continue to adapt to remote learning for the remainder of the academic year, this project is an opportunity for students at home to create uplifting art that celebrates our COVID-19 heroes and shows the appreciation we all feel for their hard work.”

Artwork can be mailed to the Mayor’s Office at 38 Hawley St. Binghamton, NY 13901 or dropped off at any of the Rock on Cafe school meal sites in the City during regular distribution hours:

· Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

· Binghamton High School

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton

· Building and Grounds Dept. (10 Robinson St.)

· Calvin Coolidge Elementary School

· Carlisle Apartments

· Columbus School

· East Middle School

· Horace Mann Elementary School

· MacArthur Elementary School

· Saratoga Heights

· Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School

· Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

· West Middle School

· Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

Meal distribution this week is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school sites and 11 a.m. to noon at the Binghamton Housing Authority sites. For updated information on meal distribution the rest of the month, visit http://binghamtonschools.org.

Families who cannot drop off artwork at the meal distribution sites or submit by mail to the Mayor’s Office can send photos of their children’s artwork to mayordavid@cityofbinghamton.com.

The deadline for submissions is June 1.