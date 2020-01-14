Mayor David Invites 8th Graders To Participate In ‘If I Were Mayor’ Essay Contest

From the office of Mayor David:

(BINGHAMTON, N.Y.) — Mayor Richard C. David on Tuesday invited 8th graders across Binghamton to participate in the “If I Were Mayor, I Would …” essay contest hosted annually by the New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM).

“Binghamton’s young people are some of the brightest in New York State, and I always value hearing their ideas and feedback whenever I visit our schools or see them at events around the City,” said Mayor David. “NYCOM’s essay contest is a great exercise in civic mindedness and an opportunity for students to share their ideas for making Binghamton a better place.”

The essay contest asks students to write about what they would like to do if they were mayor, why they would like to do it, and how they would accomplish it, including ideas for funding.

NYCOM will judge the essays on the “what, why and how,” as well as on creativity, originality, development of actions, clarity, sincerity of thought and proper use of grammar.

The contest is open to any 8th grade student enrolled in a school located in a New York State city or village.

NYCOM will choose a first-, second- and third-place winner. The student who wins first place will receive $150 and an overnight stay at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing on May 3 during NYCOM’s annual meeting.

The winner and his or her parents, teacher and mayor will be recognized during the meeting.

Second place will receive $75, and third place will receive $50. NYCOM will award “Honorable Mention” certificates to all students who advance to the final round.

In addition to the awards from NYCOM, Mayor David will recognize any Binghamton student who places in the contest as “Mayor For A Day.”

This is the fourth year NYCOM has held the essay contest. Last year, about 1,110 students from more than 60 schools around New York State participated.

The deadline to submit essays is March 9. Essays must include the student’s name and school.

Submissions can be emailed to ifiweremayor@nycom.org or mailed to NYCOM, Attn: Essay Contest, 119 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12210.

For more information and a list of the complete rules, visit nycom.org.