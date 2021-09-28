Mayor David, Greater Opportunities & State Officials To Announce Construction Of $8.1 Million Affordable Housing Project Tuesday

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David will join officials from Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango and New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), to announce construction on the North Side Rehabilitation Project, an $8.1 million development that will create 27 units of permanent supportive housing across four sites in Binghamton, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at 39 Munsell St. in Binghamton (https://goo.gl/maps/i6EYsqu8XNX9vdcQ9).

