Mayor David Extends Curfew, Blue Bag Suspension, Other COVID-19 Measures Until May 15

From the office of Mayor Richard David

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday announced a two-week extension of several City measures created in response to COVID-19, including the nightly curfew and the suspension of the City’s blue bag refuse collection requirements, through May 15.

“This extension provides additional financial relief to residents impacted by the coronavirus and aligns Binghamton with the statewide timeline set by Governor Cuomo’s ‘New York State on PAUSE’ order,” said Mayor David. “As Mayor, I will continue to do everything in my power to help residents and businesses get through this pandemic and on the road to recovery.”

On March 16, Mayor David declared a local state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and subsequently announced a series of public safety measures and policies providing relief to residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The curfew requires residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in the case of an emergency or for travel to and from work, grocery or pharmacy. It had no set expiration date and will continue through May 15.

Other measures, including the suspension of the City’s blue bag requirements, were set to expire May 1, but have been extended by Mayor David through May 15. The extension allows residents to continue placing household refuse in standard garbage bags for curbside collection at no cost. Typically, residents must use blue City bags, sold at City Hall and local retailers, for curbside refuse collection.

The eight-week suspension of the City blue bag and parking fees will result in an estimated $200,000 in direct financial relief to residents.

In addition to the curfew and the suspension of blue bag requirements, Mayor David has extended the following measures through May 15:

· Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violations in non-emergency / public safety situations.

· Suspension of water shutoffs for nonpayment.

· Temporary closure of City Hall administrative offices, the First Ward Senior Center and the Lee Barta Community Center to the public. Binghamton Police and Fire departments continue normal operations, with special precautions for COVID-19 contact situations.

· Limiting of all public meetings at City Hall to members of those bodies, critical City staff and those with specific business before the body.