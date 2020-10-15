Mayor David Encourages Residents To Provide Input On Improvements To Downtown Arts District

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday announced an online survey to collect public input on planned streetscape and aesthetic upgrades to Binghamton’s arts district.

“This survey is an easy way for residents and visitors to voice their ideas for improvements to Binghamton’s arts district,” said Mayor David. “Next year, the City will advance a series of projects, including new public art installations and improvements to downtown streetscapes, gateways, intersections and other public spaces, to make the area surrounding local arts and entertainment destinations more walkable and attractive.”

The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BingDECOSurvey​

The improvements will support an upgraded DECO (Downtown Entertainment and Cultural Organizations) District, which builds on existing arts and entertainment anchors near the Broome County Forum Theatre.



In 2018, Binghamton received a $1.7 million New York State grant for the creation of a unified arts and culture district on parts of Water, Washington, State, Henry and Lewis streets.

The survey, which includes a map of the area where upgrades are planned, asks participants about which downtown arts elements they enjoy, what they feel might draw people to the arts district more often and what their preferences are for lighting, signage, crosswalk art and outdoor furnishing, among other questions.



A virtual public meeting on the project will be held Oct. 29 via Zoom.