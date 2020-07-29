Mayor David Encourages Residents To Provide Input On Columbus Park Improvement Project

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday announced the City is seeking public input on plans to improve Columbus Park in downtown Binghamton next year.

“Columbus Park is an important recreational space downtown for young people to play, socialize and exercise, and a cherished community gathering place for residents of all ages,” said Mayor David. “Although it’s located in one of the poorest neighborhoods in the City, historically the park hasn’t received the kind of investments necessary to keep it up to date, with the amenities residents deserve. This project will upgrade old and underutilized spaces and make Columbus Park a recreational destination.”

The City has released an online survey to collect public input on the project: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JQH7D9M. The deadline to respond is Aug. 30.

Whitham Planning & Design, of Ithaca, has been hired for project design. The firm will collect additional input from stakeholders via phone or video conference in the weeks ahead.

A public meeting to discuss survey results, public input and next steps will be scheduled for September.

The improvement project targets young people between the ages of 12 and 16. It will build on other recent upgrades to Columbus Park, including a $98,000 renovation of the basketball courts in 2018 and a $204,800 spray pad in 2014.

In last year’s State of the City Address, Mayor David announced that the City would hire design experts for a Columbus Park improvement project. In June, he committed $500,000 for the project following discussions with members of the Change Coalition, a local community group formed after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group, which includes local activists, Black business leaders, faith leaders, nonprofits and representatives of the Broome-Tioga NAACP and the MLK Commission, has advocated for a series of changes, including increased opportunities for youth.