Mayor David Directs City Police, Fire Departments To Increase COVID-19 Occupancy Checks At Restaurants and Taverns

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday announced the City is increasing occupancy compliance checks at Binghamton restaurants and taverns in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally and across New York State.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Southern Tier and other parts of the state, I have directed the Binghamton Police and Fire departments to ramp up efforts to ensure local businesses and their patrons are following occupancy requirements and social distancing guidelines,” said Mayor David. “The departments will proactively visit every restaurant and tavern in the City with the goal of promoting compliance and keeping the community safe. It’s incumbent upon every resident to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and help stop the spread.”

Mayor David has been in contact with the Governor’s Office regarding the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases, and has advised them of Binghamton’s response.

Members of the Binghamton Police and Fire departments are conducting compliance checks at restaurants and taverns across the City multiple times a week, including on weekends. The Binghamton Fire Marshal’s Office is coordinating the effort, supported by the Binghamton Police Patrol Division and Community Response Team.

The departments started visiting businesses in the spring to ensure they were complying with state reopening guidelines.

Under current New York State guidelines, restaurants must limit indoor capacity to 50 percent of their normal maximum occupancy, with at least six feet between tables or physical barriers between tables where distancing isn’t possible. Employees are required to wear face coverings at all times, and patrons must wear masks whenever they are not seated.

To report violations at businesses or other gatherings, residents may call the New York State Covid-19 Enforcement Task Force hotline at 1-833-789-0470 or visit www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov.