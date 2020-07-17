Mayor David: City Receives OK From HUD To Start Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Friday announced the City has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to start spending the first of more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 federal grants and relief funding.

“In Binghamton, these CARES Act federal relief dollars will go directly to benefit residents who have fallen on hard times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recession,” said Mayor David. “We’re prioritizing individuals experiencing homelessness, low-income families who face challenges paying rent and utilities, and the many local nonprofits and businesses that provide the jobs and services that will fuel our community’s economic comeback.”

The first programs are now open for application:

$211,250 — Nonprofit Assistance

Direct rent, utility and overhead assistance for nonprofits in the City of Binghamton impacted by COVID-19.

$211,250 — Business Assistance

Direct rent, utility and overhead assistance for small businesses (50 employees or fewer) in the City of Binghamton impacted by COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, City Hall is currently closed to the public. The initial application process will be electronic. To request an application, send an email to: ecrecovery@cityofbinghamton.com

The deadline for applications for nonprofit and business assistance is 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. For more information, visit: http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/covid-19-small-business-non-profit-relief

Additional COVID-19 relief programs — for homelessness prevention, rental / utility assistance and mortgage assistance — will be available in August, when the City’s partner organizations that will administer the funds will have intake systems ready. Details will be announced shortly when applications are available:

$490,993 — Homelessness Prevention

Direct rent and utility assistance for extremely low-income families to prevent eviction and homelessness. Program intake managed by the Family Enrichment Network.

$250,000 — Rental / Utility Assistance

Direct rent and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income families to prevent eviction and homelessness.

$250,000 — Mortgage Assistance

Direct mortgage and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners to prevent foreclosure.

In addition, the City of Binghamton is supporting nonprofit programs with the CARES Act funding:

$86,147 — Coordinated Entry and Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS)

Capacity building for HUD’s coordinated entry system to prioritize assistance based on vulnerability and severity of service need. Program intake managed by Fairview Recovery Services.

$41,764 — Homeless Street Outreach

Funding allocated to the YWCA of Binghamton & Broome County.

$16,000 — Homeless Shelter Sanitation

Funding allocated to Volunteers of America.

Finally, other funds will be used for COVID-19 virus testing and administrative costs. In May, Mayor David announced a same-day COVID-19 virus testing partnership with United Health Services (UHS) and Rheonix Inc., of Ithaca. The City supplied UHS with a Rheonix testing workstation and startup testing supplies at a cost of $55,100, reimbursable under the CARES Act.

The relief efforts are funded through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs as part of the CARES Act.