Mayor David Attends White House Bill Signing, Talks With HUD Secretary

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Mayor Richard C. David on Friday attended a bill signing ceremony by President Donald J. Trump at The White House and spoke with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

On Friday, President Trump signed the Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019 into law at an event hosting America’s mayors in the East Room of the White House.

The law appropriates $375 million to places of worship and nonprofit organizations for security enhancements to protect against terrorist attacks.

“I had the opportunity to not only attend an important bill signing event, but speak with Secretary Carson about the City of Binghamton’s needs and challenges,” said Mayor David.

“HUD Secretary is one of the most important cabinet positions that influences policy and funding initiatives for America’s cities. I advocated the need to increase funding for HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program that is so vital to our community.”