Mayor David: Applications Open Aug. 31 For Rent, Utility, Mortgage Assistance

— Nearly $1 Million In COVID-19 Relief Funding Open For Applications Next Week —

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday announced City of Binghamton residents in need of rent, utility and residential mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal relief funds starting Aug. 31.

“This federal CARES Act money will go directly to Binghamton residents and property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to pay rent, mortgage or utilities so individuals and families can stay in their homes,” said Mayor David. “This pandemic has left countless families in difficult financial situations. As we work toward our short and long term recovery, funding is needed to help prevent evictions, foreclosures and homelessness.”

How to apply?

Starting Aug. 31, City of Binghamton residents who wish to apply for rent, utility, or residential mortgage assistance can call 2-1-1 to access these federal relief funds.

In July, the City received authorization from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to start spending the first of more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 federal grants and relief funding.

Since then, the City and partner nonprofits have been working on capacity building and program intake systems for the rent, utility and mortgage relief programs.

The City has earmarked $991,000 of federal CARES Act funds for housing assistance:

· $490,993 — Homelessness Prevention

Direct rent and utility assistance for extremely low-income families to prevent eviction and homelessness.

· $250,000 — Rent / Utility Assistance

Direct rent and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income families to prevent eviction and homelessness.

· $250,000 — Mortgage Assistance

Direct mortgage and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners to prevent foreclosure.

Funding will be available in mid-September.

Last month, the City opened applications for $422,500 in CARES Act assistance for local nonprofits and small businesses affected by COVID-19. The funds will help pay rent, utility and overhead costs.

Separately, the City has allocated a total of $57,764 in CARES Act funding to the YWCA of Binghamton & Broome County and Volunteers of America for homeless street outreach and homeless shelter sanitation. $86,147 has been allocated for capacity building for HUD’s coordinated entry system to prioritize assistance based on vulnerability and severity of service need.

Finally, other funds will be used for COVID-19 virus testing and administrative costs. In May, Mayor David announced a same-day COVID-19 virus testing partnership with United Health Services (UHS) and Rheonix Inc., of Ithaca. The City supplied UHS with a Rheonix testing workstation and startup testing supplies at a cost of $55,100, reimbursable under the CARES Act.

The relief efforts are funded through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs as part of the CARES Act.