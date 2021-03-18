Mayor David Announces Youth Job Opportunities Available As City Prepares For Return Of Summer Parks Programming

From the City of Binghamton:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Thursday announced more than 100 summer employment opportunities in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department ahead of the return of summer programming to Binghamton parks.

“Countless Binghamton families rely on the City’s free summer programming for safe and engaging recreational opportunities for kids when school is out and seasonal job opportunities for teenagers and young adults,” said Mayor David. “After Covid-19 put much of the City’s summer programming on pause last year, we’re making it a priority to bring it back safely in 2021. With so many families facing added financial challenges due to the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that the City continues to offer these job opportunities for young adults.”

The City is now accepting summer employment applications for the following positions:



· Lifeguard (ages 15 & up)

· Summer Fun Attendant (ages 16 & up)

· Summer Fun Supervisor (ages 18 & up)

· Safety Town Attendant (ages 16 & up)

· Sports Supervisor (ages 16 & up)

· Tennis Instructor (ages 16 & up)

· Park Ranger (ages 18 & up)

· Laborer (ages 16 & up)

· Rec Attendant (ages 16 & up)

To apply, visit http://cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com. The application can be found under the “memberships” tab. Interested applicants can also call the Parks and Recreation Department at (607) 772-7017 with any questions.

The City hires approximately 50 City of Binghamton teenagers and young adults each summer to help run the Summer Fun program. The City also hires around 50 lifeguards to work at City pools.

During his State of the City Address in February, Mayor David announced the City’s summer programming would return in 2021 after moving mostly virtual last year due to Covid-19.

Summer Fun is a free five-week day camp held at City parks for children in grades Pre-K to fifth. The camp is free for all City residents. Operated by the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the program offers children opportunities to play sports and games, swim, participate in arts and crafts activities and more. Lunch and snacks are provided each day free of charge.

This year’s Summer Fun program will run from July 5 to August 6. Children ages 5 to 11 can sign up to attend at any of the three following parks: Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park on the North Side, Webster Street Park on the South Side and Recreation Park on the West Side.

The City also offers summer programming for preschoolers in half-day sessions at Columbus Park downtown.

Registration for Summer Fun will be available online in the coming weeks at cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com.

In addition to Summer Fun, the City also offers youth sports leagues free for any Binghamton child to join.

Registration is now open for tee ball, baseball and softball leagues for ages 4 to 16.



The City will hold two open evaluation dates on March 23 and 24 for 10-and-under and 12-and-under baseball and softball leagues. For more information and to register, visit cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com or call (607) 772-7017.