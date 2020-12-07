Mayor David Announces Parking Ticket Amnesty Program

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Tuesday announced the City will waive parking ticket late penalty charges as part of an amnesty period for unpaid parking tickets until the end of the year.

“If you have an unpaid parking ticket in Binghamton, now is the time to pay to avoid additional fees and penalties,” said Mayor David. “Those with unpaid parking tickets should take advantage of this opportunity and clean up what’s owed, and save money during the amnesty period.”

Until Dec. 31, the total cost of any ticket issued prior to Nov. 25, 2020, including penalties and late fees, may be paid at the original fine rate. New York State surcharges, such as fees for illegally parking in a space reserved for people with disabilities, are not forgiven.

The City of Binghamton collected roughly $410,000 in parking ticket revenue in 2019. The City provided a similar parking ticket amnesty program in 2015.

Parking tickets can be paid through the City’s online portal: https://www.parkingticketassist.com/Binghamton

Check payments may also be placed in the Treasurer’s Office payment drop box located in the first floor lobby of City Hall, or mailed to: