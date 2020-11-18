Mayor David Announces $185K Available For COVID-19 Small Business Assistance

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday announced a new round of direct rent, utility and overhead assistance for small businesses (50 employees or fewer) in the City of Binghamton impacted by COVID-19.

“In Binghamton, these federal relief dollars will go directly to benefit small businesses that have fallen on hard times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recession,” said Mayor David. “Small businesses provide the local jobs and services that will fuel our community’s economic comeback, and they deserve our support.”

$185,000 in federal aid is available to small businesses in Binghamton impacted by COVID-19. It is the second round of direct relief the City has offered small businesses through the CARES Act since the start of the pandemic.

The deadline for applications for business assistance is 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. For more information, visit: http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/covid-19-small-business-non-profit-relief

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, City Hall is currently closed to the public. The initial application process will be electronic. To request an application, send an email to: ecrecovery@cityofbinghamton.com