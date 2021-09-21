Mayor David Announces $113K Available In Covid-19 Small Business Assistance

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday announced a fourth round of direct assistance for small businesses in the City of Binghamton impacted by Covid-19.

“Binghamton’s small businesses provide so many of the jobs and services that drive our local economy,” said Mayor David. “The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the list of challenges these businesses face every day. In Binghamton, we have made federal relief funds available to help eligible small business owners keep the doors open and pay rent, utilities and overhead costs.”

$113,000 in federal aid is available to businesses in Binghamton impacted by Covid-19 and with 50 employees or fewer. This is the fourth round of direct relief the City has offered small businesses through the CARES Act since the start of the pandemic.

The deadline for applications for business assistance is 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

For more information, visit: https://www.binghamton-ny.gov/government/departments/economic-recovery-development

Businesses that received grants in the first three funding rounds are not eligible for additional funding. The initial application process will be electronic. To request an application, email ecrecovery@cityofbinghamton.com.