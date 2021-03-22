Mayor David, ACA Executive Director Mayra Garcia Joint Statement On Increasing Attacks Against Asian-Americans

From the office of Mayor Richard David

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.— Mayor Richard C. David and American Civic Association Executive Director Mayra Garcia on Friday issued a joint statement in response to increasing attacks against Asian-Americans throughout the U.S.:

“The alarming rise in attacks against Asian-Americans across the country is despicable, heartbreaking and entirely unacceptable. Our hearts are with the families of the victims of Tuesday’s shootings in the Atlanta area.

“While Binghamton has had no such reported incidents, it’s important that our community leaders speak out in one voice to condemn violence, hate and racism in any form. We must send a clear message that these types of vicious attacks against members of the Asian-American community will not be tolerated.

“Binghamton’s Asian-American community is part of the fabric of our City and what makes our area strong, vibrant and great. We stand with all members of the Asian-American community and call for an end to this hate and racism.

“If any resident sees or experiences an act of violence or hate, we urge you to contact the Binghamton Police Department immediately.

“If you or someone you know has experienced racism or discrimination, call the American Civic Association at (607) 723-9419 for help and information on available resources.”